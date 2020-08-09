Jacobson: Roses are a sensory delight

Roses are among our most treasured garden plants and in my yard, they give me enjoyment all summer long. Throughout history their elegant, symbolic flowers have occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of people everywhere because of the way they satisfy all of our senses.
“Preparing a bed for roses is a little like getting the house ready for the arrival of a difficult old lady, some biddy with aristocratic pretensions and persnickety tastes,” wrote author of “Second Nature” Michael Pollan.
From their easygoing wild beginnings, roses began to be cultivated around 500 B.C. developing into the complex whorls of petals we know today. Gardeners have always been passionate about roses because of their luxurious colors, the compelling beauty of their form and their fragrance. What we recognize as a typical garden rose today owes much of its form and characteristics to a rose brought from China in the 1700s, known as the damask rose. There were roses native to Europe that were cultivated previously, but they only bloomed for about one month of the year. The first china roses were known for their longer blooming period, and subsequent roses from China (tea roses) were known for their scent. As the many cultivars and hybrids of roses were developed, the degree of their neediness also grew. They required plenty of water, but well-drained soil, lots of organic content and protection from winter frost. Pollan noted that the list of diseases that can threaten garden roses required eight pages in the New York Botanical Garden’s reference guide. The effort and attention required by tea roses, along with a dislike of thorns, kept many gardeners away from roses for many years.
Then came a new style of rose, trademarked by its developer, called Knockout roses. In 2000, a Wisconsin rose breeder named William Radler produced a variety of rose bush that was cold tolerant, disease resistant and bloomed about every five weeks from spring through hard frost. Radler is a dedicated rosarian who spent about 15 years working toward a simpler rose, followed by about 10 years of testing his flower-child around the world. The Knockout rose took the market by storm because of its ease. It retains the beauty of traditional roses, and is even mostly self-pruning. Most of the roses we pass in town, peeking in profusion over fences and around flower beds, are Knockout roses in red, yellow, white, coral or pink. About 3 to 4 million of this variety are being sold each year, so I can’t help but wonder what effect they’ve had on the cultivation of traditional tea roses. Will the older cultivars become endangered, or will the purists continue to grow them in sufficient numbers?
It strikes me that, in terms of grower-friendliness, the rose has come full circle. It began with the wild native species that took care of themselves. Then it moved for many years into the period of painstaking horticulture, and now back to simplicity. There are still some diseases that Knockout roses can get, such as rust or powdery mildew, if you don’t water sensibly (wetting the soil, not the leaves). We’ll see if their seeming perfection passes the test of time, or if they go the way of the Bradford pear. I think I’ll enjoy a few Knockouts in my garden in every color. I added a set of seven coral knock outs in a backyard bed this year that are prolific.
For additional information on roses or other perennials or to personally answer landscape questions, contact a master gardener resource through Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-696-6781. GROBigRed Virtual Learning Series is open free to the public, interactive zoom sessions at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through September. You can register at go.unl.edu/grobigvirtual, the confirmation email will give you the zoom link and password to join the sessions. Keep gardening and learning!
