Jacobson: There are still lots of gardening chores for January

Who would have thought that January 2021 COVID-19 would still be affecting our lives so dramatically. It’s hard to believe that we went from a proposed two-week shutdown in March to a minimum of 10 months of concern, social distancing and closing of face-to-face programming for Extension. Our focus has been virtual, from trainings and meetings for work, to family time via the computer. But, our work outside in our gardens has not been hindered, nor has any of our inside plant enjoyment. For many, gardening has become a place of relaxation and calm, a place we can count on, a place that’s always there for us, stable and reliable. So what can we do, in January, for our garden?
By now, we have all hunkered down for the winter. Here are a few things that we can be doing and thinking about for now and for our spring garden.
» Feed the birds. This is the best winter activity, next to perusing seed catalogs, but we’ll get to that. There’s nothing like a misty or snowy day watching the birds visit, keeping track of who visits, and how many. The garden can be such a flurry of activity. If you don’t have one already, get yourself a feeder, some black oil sunflower seed and a North American bird guide. You’ll be hooked in no time.
» The vegetable garden-seed catalogs. At this point, many of us have gotten seed catalogs to browse. This is one of my favorite gardening “chores.” I can spend hours turning pages and taking notes as I venture into the world of seeds. But first, you must have a plan. Hopefully, you took good notes last year concerning what you planted, how well those plants did and what the harvest was like. Taking all those things into account will help determine the direction you will be going with your garden this spring. Make a list of what you want to grow, where it will be growing (remember to rotate your crops) and add something fun and different for a try. Try not to procrastinate, because they predict another seed shortage this season.
» The perennial garden. Notes are great. They help guide us in our actions for future seasons. The perennial garden is no different. Many of us will pick up a plant or two through the season that is new to us. Remembering how it did is a good thing. It will help with planning for this year. Notes that represent what must be divided or moved are good to. It gives us a starting point, then as we browse through those seed catalogs, we can begin to work through plants that we may want to add. We have had mild weather in between snow showers and I have been walking through my gardens, noticing extra rabbit damage on some of my ornamentals and mole tunnels in my turf — oh my!
» The cutting garden. This often can start with seeds. Perennials can be used in a cutting garden, but often it’s our annual flowers that shine when cut and brought indoors. Additionally, starting many of our annual flowers from seeds as opposed to cell packs gives us more options and saves us a bit of money.
» Starting seeds. Yes, it’s too early to actually start seeds, but it’s not too early to think about how that is going to happen and what supplies you may need to begin that activity. If starting seeds indoors, are you needing additional lighting or heating? I like to use shop lights that I can lower and raise as the seedlings begin to grow. I also use heat mats to add that bottom heat to keep the soil nice and warm. If you are looking at a seed station, research your needs and get it ordered and set up. Some local garden centers may be able to provide the needed accessories. You also can call the extension office and chat with them about your needs and they can guide you in this endeavor.
» Order your seeds. After your planning is complete (is it ever complete?) get the seeds ordered. Last year due to the big interest in gardening, many folks were unable to get exactly what they wanted. Remember that all began in March, so if you order early enough, you should be good for receiving exactly what you need for your garden.
» Shrubs and trees. Take a look at your shrubs and trees in the landscape. Will any need pruned? If so, will you be able to do it yourself or will a professional need to be contacted? Pruning should begin in late February – early March unless they are spring-blooming. But knowing what you can and can’t do yourself will help you prepare. If a professional is needed, research local arborists. Certified arborists are trained to know how to prune a tree or shrub the correct way for the health of the plant. Determine who you want to use and get on their schedule.
» Indoor plants. Let’s not forget about the green things that keep us sane through the winter months. By now, if we didn’t have any houseplants at the beginning of fall/winter, we probably do since the holidays. Many folks will give us houseplants as Christmas gifts if they know we are gardeners. If that’s the case, research the best location for your houseplants to grow and provide the right amount of sun and water for them to thrive.
» Scout for insects. Our houseplants can have insect issues, just as easily as our outdoor plants. Take some time to scout for insect problems. Common problems indoors are mealy bugs, scale and spider mites. In warm, dry environments, like a room with a wood-burning stove, spider mites seem to thrive. They love the dry air and when left untreated, can kill a houseplant. Unfortunately, my experience with these insects is that none of them are easy to control, but with consistent scouting and persistence, these can be. I think the key often is wiping down surfaces that the plants are placed on. Mites and scale can live on ledges, windowsills and plant stands for a bit and if we aren’t wiping those surfaces with warm soapy water, we can prolong the problem. Typically, a houseplant oil spray or insecticidal soap are used for control of indoor houseplant pests. Always read labels when applying to be sure you are applying correctly, at the right time, and on the right plant.
» Scout for bud swell on early spring blooming shrubs. Why, you say? Because once you begin to see buds swell on plants like forsythia, Clove current, spicebush, pussy willows and cherries, those branches can be cut and brought indoors for forcing the flowers into bloom for an indoor display! Sometimes by late January we have a warm spell, just enough to push those buds so we can force them indoors. There’s nothing that says spring is coming then a vase full of forsythia flowers.
