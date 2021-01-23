Jacobson: There are still lots of gardening chores for January

» Order your seeds. After your planning is complete (is it ever complete?) get the seeds ordered. Last year due to the big interest in gardening, many folks were unable to get exactly what they wanted. Remember that all began in March, so if you order early enough, you should be good for receiving exactly what you need for your garden.

» Shrubs and trees. Take a look at your shrubs and trees in the landscape. Will any need pruned? If so, will you be able to do it yourself or will a professional need to be contacted? Pruning should begin in late February – early March unless they are spring-blooming. But knowing what you can and can’t do yourself will help you prepare. If a professional is needed, research local arborists. Certified arborists are trained to know how to prune a tree or shrub the correct way for the health of the plant. Determine who you want to use and get on their schedule.

» Indoor plants. Let’s not forget about the green things that keep us sane through the winter months. By now, if we didn’t have any houseplants at the beginning of fall/winter, we probably do since the holidays. Many folks will give us houseplants as Christmas gifts if they know we are gardeners. If that’s the case, research the best location for your houseplants to grow and provide the right amount of sun and water for them to thrive.