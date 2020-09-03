It’s hard to believe Reed Kuroki and I have been golf partners for about 15 years.
After I retired from playing softball, I needed something to keep me busy and out of trouble. My son, Ben, wanted to learn to play golf when he was in middle school and I thought that would be a good outlet for both of us.
Ben got better and I tried real hard.
He played on the North Platte High School varsity team and then went on to play varsity at Hastings College.
Currently he has a dream job working for the Nebraska Golf Association in Omaha. Ben is a solid young man and has done a great job for the association with their media, website and officiating many of their tournaments across the state.
About the time Ben went off to school, I met Reed at Iron Eagle Golf Course and we became immediate friends. We both had the same philosophy about golf and loved to play the game.
The Thursday night men’s league was an opportunity for us to meet other golfers and we have continued to golf together since then.
This season has been one of the best for us and we are both so grateful for the friendships we have made. The Thursday night group has grown and we love the camaraderie that has developed and makes it fun for all.
Perhaps it is a little bit selfish on my part, but I hope Iron Eagle never goes away. It has my heart and I love the challenge and the beauty of its natural layout. Most of all I love the people that share the course on a regular basis.
The possibility of a solution to the concerns of some has given me hope we can enjoy the course a lot longer, perhaps without the controversy.
Our social interaction, the fun and laughter we share, especially on Thursday nights, is not something I want to come to an end.
Perhaps someone will take over the course and continue to make improvements and be able make a profit. I certainly hope so. There are just too many great memories there and I want to add to those, not just for me but for everyone who chooses to play their golf there.
Reed and I not only garner pleasure from the golf and friendships, but there are residual benefits from the time we spend there as well.
Both of us want to maintain our health and that requires us to eat healthy and exercise. From the beginning of our friendship, we decided to walk the course every time we play.
We put in 30-40 miles of walking each week and that has helped us keep our health where it needs to be.
The results of our golf is something we strive to improve, but it is not nearly as important as the honor of golfing with the awesome family we have developed at Iron Eagle.
The season is winding down, but there is still a lot of golf to be played. Grab your clubs and come on out. Reed and I are always willing to play a round or two with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.