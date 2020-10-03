 Skip to main content
Johnson installed as Most Illustrious Grand Master of Grand Council of Cryptic Masons
Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson of North Platte has been installed as the Most Illustrious Grand Master of the Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Nebraska. The Grand Council is one of three groups of the Grand York Rite.

He will be attending as many meetings in the state and area as the pandemic allows.

The Grand Council’s philanthropy is the Criptic Masons Medical Research Fund, which has devleoped treatments for blood disorders. Johnson has been involved in local and state Masonic organizations over 40 years.

