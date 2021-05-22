Join Nebraska Game and Parks' Great Park Pursuit

LINCOLN — Explore Nebraska parks, engage in healthy recreation — and possibly win prizes — by joining the 2021 Great Park Pursuit, an exploration of 20 official parks sites across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.

The free program encourages participants to visit the designated community, regional, state and federal parks between now and Sept. 30. Participants must register at negpp.org.

This year’s participating parks are:

» Barnett Park, McCook; Bussell Park, Ord; Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders; Fort Kearny State Historical Park, Kearney; Halleck Park, Papillion; Harlan County Reservoir, Republican City; Johnson Park and Recreation Area, Fremont; Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area, Humboldt; Lake Minatare State Recreation Area, Minatare; Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton; Pacific Prairie Preserve, Omaha; Pawnee State Recreation Area, Lincoln; Rock Creek Station State Recreation Area, Fairbury; Stagecoach State Recreation Area, Hickman; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha; Terry’s Lake, Terrytown; Two Rivers State Recreation Area, Waterloo; Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Anselmo; Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Hay Springs; and Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Pierce.

Teams of up to 10 people follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post within the park area. Once found, the team marks their visit in the app or makes a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.