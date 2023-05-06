I may have used this item in a photo several years back, but thought I would use it again for a different angle.

The photo was taken several summers ago. as I have not had as many pretty flowers in my front and back yards for several years now because I could not get out there to take care of them as much.

Each year I try to rearrange my rock garden and flower planters a bit differently — and I am headed out very soon to find some more potted flowering plants for this summer’s enjoyment.

As Mr. Arthritis has hit me pretty hard with the COVID and all, I am not quite as agile as I used to be and makes me really upset with myself. But I guess at my age, maybe I am doing better than I think, but I am not telling my age.

I want to talk a bit about my vintage watering can and the old water pump in my photo this week.

I actually plant flowers around them and am still able to use them for decoration. I enjoy the “vintage” or “really old” stuff so very much. I love to display it, or just plain enjoy it when I walk around my front and back door in the spring and summer time. And, now that I am feeling a bit better, I hope to be doing that a lot this summer.

The best news I have this week is that we are able to get together carefully once again

Yes, I have started my antique classes up again. What’s It Worth is at Wild Bill’s in their beautiful birthday party room. We had 15 people and I’m happy to say we are off and running again — finally!

COVID has played a pretty major part in not having classes for the past two and a half years, and I am so glad to see so many people out there as ready as I am to get together again and enjoy what we have collected through the years and to share it with others.

I start the classes around 5 p.m. each Tuesday. We eat supper and visit with each other first and I start the class around 6 p.m. Depending on how many people show up, we are usually done around 8 p.m. or so. You can come and go as your schedule allows also — just let me know what or when you need to leave and I will make sure we talk about your item ASAP.

The food was excellent and the service was too. So glad to see so many of you show up — and now I am anxious to really get started again when I saw so many people come with things to talk about and for me to try to appraise.

I will do a little research for next week’s meeting and hopefully, be able to tell them a bit more about the items they brought last week.

I do believe — truly believe — that we all should know a bit more about what we have collected through the years. If most of you are like me, we buy something we like whether it is considered a collectible or antique or whatever category it may fall into. We do not care how much it is worth, only that we may like it. And, truly that is all that does matter when you get right down to it.

Take a moment and think about how you got started collecting a few of the things that you have now. In reality, many times it is by accident. We go to a yard sale or auction, we see an item we like and then we bid or buy that item. We wrap it up and take it home with us.

And yes, it may sit on the kitchen counter a few days until you find the exact spot where you want to put it. But that is also part of the fun game we play with collectibles and antiques.

I have played this game ever since my boys were little and very young. They always tagged along with me and would haul my goodies I purchased at auction to the pickup for me and I would usually load it with blankets or towels around the item if it was a breakable.

They were always patient with me — and they would help many others to carry their treasures to their vehicles also. Always nice to look around and see them hauling something for a friend that needed help with their latest purchase.

Auctions are so much fun. I have not been to one for a couple years because of COVID. In fact, I should not be buying at all as much stuff as I have still in a storage unit. But time will tell, and maybe I will be feeling more like doing stuff again this summer and really settle in to spruce up my little booth at the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte. Cory and Rob are such good hard working people. They have a beautiful shop and love sharing it with so many others.

Which reminds me, I had better get another box of goodies into the shop and spruce up my booth a bit. I sell the Howards Oil and many other products, so you might want to browse through what I have at the shop for sale right now. I have used those products for about 50 years — awesome products and because they have been in business that long, you know the product must be good

I want to thank everyone again for supporting me all these years with my classes. It has meant a lot to me to have so many people keep returning year after year. We are a close knit family in many ways, and I just want to make sure you all know how appreciative I am and I do thank you all from the bottom of my old heart.

I will be anxious for the next class this coming Tuesday. Hope to see you there, and if you have any questions beforehand, please call me at 308-530-4572. Thank you for reading my column this week and thank you for taking the time to respond and/or come to my classes. Everyone be safe out there, and please tell Corey and Rob hello from me and that I sent you. Bye for now, hope to see you sometime soon.