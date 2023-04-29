I cannot believe that I actually took the time to go to a few yard sales last weekend. I just hit two because I knew a friend was having one and I hit another fun one on my way to the other one.

I cannot resist stopping even if my small apartment is filled from floor to ceiling — I just love to look.

Naturally, I had to stop at the first one, and I found this little cutie setting on a table with about a hundred more. I only bought one!

Yes, I just had to because this was a little cowgirl that had broken her stick riding horse from The Playful Pastimes Series No. 3. I love horses, I love teddy bears — yes, there is a teddy bear next to the little girl if you look carefully at my photo this week.

But the broken stick horse is what really caught my eye. Thought it would be a perfect subject for this week and then will give it to my little great granddaughter for her birthday. She can put it on a shelf in her bedroom and I will help start her first collection — it will be fun. Will have to ask mom and dad first, of course. She does have a birthday coming up very soon.

Anyway, this is a series of very cute collectibles. I wish I would have purchased more of them but my apartment is actually wall to wall in bedrooms full of boxes of “things” I have yet to take to the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in town and put in my booth — No. 50.

I know many friends who collect different items and have collected for many many years — like beautiful and different salt dips, hi Linda!

And then many others who have little specialties that they look for. I have known Linda for many years and she has been one of my best friends to get the word around for me when I have done my antique classes.

The yard sale where I found this had over a hundred — all with their original boxes, which is very important, by the way. I should have bought a few more.

I have collected teddy bears for so many years — since my two sons were very young. In fact, that is what I usually received from them for Christmas each year, and some day they will have to make room for when I am gone to keep them for grandkids to give to.

I have one great-granddaughter and three great-grandsons — so before I give this to her, I will need to find something for the three boys as well. Oh so fun to create little problems for grandchildren when the great-grandchildren are here. Called getting even, right?

Anyway, I am so very lucky to have my grands and great-grands so close by. I am telling them ahead that as soon as the Cody Park opens up and the merry-go-round is turned on, we will be meeting once a week for treats with this old great grandma for sure. I am so looking forward to being able to be with everyone this summer. It has been a tough couple of years with COVID. I do not want to go through that again.

It will be fun to look for other little collectible figurines down the road. In fact, I may try to find the lady I bought this one from — or maybe she will read this and call me (308-530-4572) so I could purchase a few more or I will check more out at other sales this summer also.

But, collecting is what it is all about — as long as you don’t take over the whole house or push family out the door or into the basement with too many collectibles taking up living space. I think collecting can even be a family trend. Fun for various ideas and things to collect. All you have to do is walk through the antique mall at 108 E. Fifth St., CR Rustics Antique Mall, and you can find many items or subjects of items to collect and decorate your home and make it all yours.

Some news: I am starting my antique classes up again this spring. In fact, I had a quick luncheon to see how many might be interested and I had a great turn out and they are ready to get started — and I think I am also.

Tuesday, from at 5:30 or 6 p.m. at the Wild Bill’s. It’s where I have had my other antique classes. I will be starting a summer session and see how it goes. So, please put it on your calendar — would love to have you come for supper (order whatever you like) and join us for antique information afterwards.

Please bring one of your favorite (or not so favorite) item for show and tell — and hopefully we will be able to find more information about your item and let you know more about it at the next class.

We have had a blast in the past with my over 20 years of antique classes now and I have met so many people who I can clearly call friends through these classes.

I have missed everyone so very much and it will be a warm greeting to see everyone once again. We need to get out and about but by doing it safely and I think these antique classes are the best way to get a group together and exchange information about what they each collect and what they are always on the hunt for.

Antiquing is probably one of the best and biggest following of all items ever, as far as I am concerned. And please remember, that it doesn’t necessarily need to be an “old” item that catches your eye. You can be a collector of newer items as well.

I just love to hear about the things people collect. Then I also hear stories of what may have been thrown away at estate settlements, etc., so I have heard some pretty heart breaking experiences for sure. Maybe we can all help each other out by just showing up to my class and talk about your experiences of collecting or not — through the years.

If you have any questions, please call me at 308-530-4572. Hoping everyone has a beautiful week ahead and we all have a fantastic spring and summer this year.

I am so excited to get my classes going again — I have missed what people like to collect and visiting with them about each and every item. I have been into antiques since my sons were very small, so I am always warmed by the feeling I get when I see friends walk in the door at my classes.

Take care everyone, and be safe — I hope to see you this Tuesday evening.

Have a great week ahead, and hope to see you soon. Happy antiquing this summer, everyone.

One last note: I mentioned a road trip last week and named the wrong town. We were in Fort Morgan, Colorado. I am so sorry — I actually really did know where we were, but probably a good thing I was not the person driving. If you are headed West any time soon, make sure you take a break around Fort Morgan and check out the shops and all the beautiful hand painted buildings with scenery on them. It is a lovely town and we drove down some of the fun and pretty home areas as well.