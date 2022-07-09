Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association, has announced that Justin Morrow of Purdum is a new member of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Justin Morrow joins membership of American Angus Association
- Telegraph staff reports
