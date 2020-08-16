Kelsey Foote of Red Cloud graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Master of Arts in Education degree in special ed-advanced practitioner: behavior intervention specialist. Foote is the daughter of Jeff and Deb Foote of North Platte and grandaughter of Fred and Donna Beardsley of North Platte and Ruth Foote of South Dakota.

