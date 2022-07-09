LARM hires two new staff

Dave Bos, executive director of the League Association of Risk Management, recently announced the hiring of two new employees at LARM.

Kyla Brockevelt is the new executive administrative assistant. She worked for almost 18 years as a manager of a Lincoln childcare facility. She has an associate degree in early childhood education. A native of Stromsburg, Brockevelt lives in Lincoln with her husband, Andrew, and daughter, Kyndall, 12, and son, Liam, 9. She said she likes to paint and spend recreational time outdoors with her family in her free time.

James Kelley was hired as a loss control specialist for LARM. He has an associate degree in criminal justice. Previously he worked for the City of Norfolk for a total of 25 years; 23 years as a police officer and two years as a firefighter/EMT-B. Kelley, most recently retired as a Norfolk Police lieutenant. During his time with the police department, he served as a defensive tactics instructor, a member of the tactical response team, a member of the motorcycle patrol unit and as an emergency vehicle driving instructor.

Kelley, a native of Albion, lives in Norfolk with his wife, Kelly, sons Brennen and Hayden, 18, 15; and daughter, Sutten, 7. He enjoys golfing, auto racing and attending their kids’ sporting events.