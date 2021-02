Are you getting in on the recent houseplant craze? Nebraska Extension experts are covering the basics in a series of GROBigRed Virtual Learning Series: Houseplants 101.

The final editions of this class will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 6. The 10 a.m. session will cover “What’s eating my houseplants? Basic Pest and Disease Management,” and the 11 a.m. class will ocver “Potting and Repotting.”