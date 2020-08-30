Yoko Lawing officially opened Zen Wealth Strategies at Waddell & Reed in North Platte with a ribbon cutting at her office at 115 E. Fourth St.
“I’ve spent the last five years striving to serve clients above all else, and I’m excited to continue that pursuit by supporting my clients with additional tools and support resources,” Lawing said in a press release. “I truly believe that you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with, and my clients and I will enjoy the benefits of this supportive relationship with Waddell & Reed.”
More information is available at zenwealthstrategies.com or by calling 308-221-6805.
Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed has a national network of independent financial advisors who offer an array of financial planning services, as well as investment advisory products, investment products and a variety of insurance products through arrangements with outside insurance companies.
