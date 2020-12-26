 Skip to main content
Leadership Lincoln County donates socks to The Connection
Leadership Lincoln County donates socks to The Connection

The 2020-21 Leadership Lincoln County will donate more than 700 pairs of socks to the Lincoln Connection, after extending their challenge of helping a local nonprofit organization into December.

“Thank you to all our local members that support and participate in the Leadership Lincoln County program. Together we can make a difference,” the group said in a press release.

More than 20,000 people are homeless in Nebraska every night, they do not have the necessities such as socks. The average age of a homeless person is 9 years old. Socks are one of the most needed items at homeless shelters.

