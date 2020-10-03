League of Women Voters hosts online voters’ guide

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska’s nonpartisan, online voters’ guide — vote411.org — has been launched with information on candidates running in contested races for city, county, district, state and federal office in the Nov. 3 general election in all 93 Nebraska counties.

“With early absentee voting already underway in Nebraska, our volunteers worked hard to make sure that we had information available to voters in a timely manner,” said Toni Monette, who serves as co-director of Voter Services for the LWVNE with Caryl Guisinger. “In the spirit of empowering voters and defending democracy, the Voter Services team keenly realizes that representation matters, and an informed electorate is paramount when exercising one’s right to vote.”

Candidates in contested races were sent postcards requesting that they opt in to the VOTE411.org service as free publicity for their campaign and as an opportunity to inform their electorate. As of Oct. 1, approximately 211 races had candidates and 339 candidates had opted in to participate. Of those 339 candidates, 55% have responded thus far.

In addition to the online platform, the voters’ guide will be available in a PDF format that includes candidates who responded by Sept. 29.