NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lee Brice has announced he will be headlining his Label Me Proud Tour. Kicking off this June, Brice will be performing at 23 venues across the U.S.

Brice will perform in Kearney June 6 at the Viaero Center, 609 Platte Road. Brice is scheduled to perform alongside Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.

Pre-sale tickets for the Label Me Proud Tour, including special VIP experience packages where fans will have the chance to meet Brice and Ray, are available through Lee Brice’s fan club.