Lied Center announces 2022-23 season

Telegraph staff reports

LINCOLN — The Lied Center’s 2022-23 season will feature more than 30 events including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, family, illusion and more, according to a release from the Lied Center.

“We have a thrilling season of music, theater and dance programs to look forward to in the upcoming year, all right here at Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said. “From the return of iconic artists from the Lied Center’s 25th anniversary season including Yo-Yo Ma and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to the biggest shows currently on Broadway including ‘Hamilton’ and ‘The Book of Mormon,’ the 2022 to 2023 season at the Lied Center will be a celebration of world-class entertainment and inspiration for every member of the family. The season culminates with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s Giselle with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra. It will be one of the greatest seasons in our history.”

Create your own season packages go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20% off the entire order.

The complete 2022-23 Lied Center season is scheduled as follows:

» Diana Krall, October 2, 7 p.m.

» Third Coast Percussion — Perspectives, October 5, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall.

» The Wilds, October 6 to 15, eight shows, Carson Theater. October 6, 7:30 p.m.; October 7, 7:30 p.m.; October 8, 2 p.m.; October 9, 2 p.m.; October 13, 7:30 p.m.; October 14 7:30 p.m.; October 15, 7:30 p.m.; October 15, 7:30 p.m.

» Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton, October 8, 7:30 p.m.

» Winnie the Pooh, October 16 to 17, two shows. Sunday, October 16, 4 p.m.; October 17 10 a.m.

» D.C.’s Reflecting Fools, October 20, 7:30 p.m.

» Chicago, October 25 to 28, four shows. October 25, 7:30 p.m.; October 26, 7:30 p.m.; October 27, 2 p.m.; October 28, 7:30 p.m.

» Naughton Duo, November 1, 7:30 p.m.

» “STOMP,” November 3 and 4, two shows. November 3, 7:30 p.m.; November 4, 7:30 p.m.

» Camille A. Brown & Dancers, November 10, 7:30 p.m.

» tenThing Brass Ensemble, December 1, 7:30 p.m.

» Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats — The Holiday Variant, December 8, 7:30 p.m.

» “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” December 22 to 24, five shows. December 22, 7 p.m.; December 23, 10 a.m., December 23, 2 p.m.; December 23, 7 p.m.; December 24, 10 a.m.

» Brian Stokes Mitchell, January 21, 2023,7:30 p.m.

» On Your Feet!, January 27 and 28, 2023, two shows. January 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; January 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Jazzmeia Horn, February 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» REZA: Edge of Illusion, February 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» “Legally Blonde — The Musical,” February 23 to 25, 2023, four shows. February 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; February 24, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; February 25, 2023, 2 p.m.; February 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Henrietta Solway, February 25, 2023, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater.

» Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Pianist Alessio Bax, March 1, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» IBEX Puppetry’s Ajijaak on Turtle Island: Cranes in North America, March 9, 2023, 7 p.m.

» TRINITY: Classically Irish, March 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, March 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» “The Book of Mormon,” March 24 to 26, 2023, five shows. March 24, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; March 25, 2023, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 26, 2023, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

» We’re Muslim Don’t Panic, March 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater.

» Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, March 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Cirque Alfonse: Animal, A Farm Story, April 1, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Huntertones, April 13, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» Madagascar the Musical, April 15, 2023, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

» Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, April 16, 2023, 7 p.m.

» “Jagged Little Pill,” April 25 to 30, 2023, seven shows. April 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; April 26, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; April 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; April 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; April 29, 2023, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2023, 2 p.m.

» ABT: Giselle, May 2 and 3, 2023, two shows, May 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; May 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

» “Hamilton,” August 2 to 13, 2023, 16 shows. August 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 3, 2023, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; August 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 5, 2023, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; August 6, 2023, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; August 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; August 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; August 13, 2023, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.