LINCOLN — The Lied Center for Performing Arts has added two live shows and a free film screening to its 2020-21 lineup.
Single-show tickets are available beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at liedcenter.org, by calling 402-472-4747 or visiting the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.
The following shows have been added to the schedule:
» “STONO,” presented by Step Afrika!, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 9 — This film, co-commissioned by the Lied Center, will make its world premiere Sept. 9.
» “NEWSical the Musical,” 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 — This ever-changing off-Broadway hit lampoons politicians, current events, hot topics and celebrities, and includes among its producers Lincoln native Michael D’Angora.
» The Reminders, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 — This husband-and-wife duo seamlessly blends soulful roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics.
