LINCOLN — Students of all ages are being invited to learn from home with the Lied. This month they’ll be going behind the music with two composers recently nominated for their first Emmy, take an imagination journey to the farm, learn what it takes to act in a commercial and meet a local band that’s on the rise. All events are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
Lied Learning Online events in September:
» “Tiny Lieders: A Trip to the Farm: Yoga, Movement, and Music!” 10 a.m. Sept. 10.
This online series is specifically for the Lied’s youngest patrons, and this month they’ll headed to the farm. The living room will abound with corn, cows and tractors as Kerfuffle Artistic Director Ashley Laverty leads this 45-minute movement, music and yoga jam, specifically designed for children under 6 years old.
» “Master Classes at the Lied: Commercial Acting Master Class,” noon, Sept. 20.
This Zoom master class for students ages 11 to 18 will focus on acting for TV commercials. Lied Center teaching artist Sasha Dobson will lead students through exercises focusing on how to approach commercial copy in a cold reading, how to break down a script, how to act in front of the camera and some helpful tips on bringing personality to the character and what to wear. No preparation required — just a willingness to learn and try something new.
» “Huskers in the Spotlight: Past Casual,” noon, Sept. 29.
The Lied’s newest virtual concert series features special performances from UNL students and alumni, and this month they’ll sit down with members of Past Casual, a Lincoln-based indie funk band that composes and performs original music. Past Casual was formed in the spring of 2018, and has since played frequently throughout Lincoln and Omaha. They performed at the “And This is 2020” music festival at the Sokol Auditorium in January, and have an anticipated EP to be released this fall.
