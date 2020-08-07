LINCOLN — Lied Learning Online is offering a new month of free online learning events bringing arts education into homes in Lincoln and beyond. All events are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
Lied Learning Online events in August are as follows:
» Tiny Lieders: “Under the Deep Blue Sea: Yoga, Movement and Music,” 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
This online series is specifically for the Lied’s youngest patrons, and this month participants will be headed to the beach as their living room becomes the site of a deep sea diving adventure. Kerfuffle theater company Artistic Director Ashley Laverty will lead a 45-minute movement, music, and yoga jam, specifically designed for children under 5 years old.
» Master Classes at the Lied: Dialects, noon to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 15.
This Zoom master class for students ages 11-18 will be an introduction to learning accents, led by Lied Center teaching artist Sasha Dobson. Students will be introduced to the generalized sound of 3 different dialects: British, New York and American Southern. No preparation required.
» Huskers in the Spotlight: Harrison Henning Boe, noon, Aug. 25.
Harrison Henning Boe kicks off the Lied’s newest virtual concert series featuring UNL students and alumni. Harrison is a singer/songwriter and recording artist based out of Lincoln. He released his first, self-titled EP in 2019 and followed up in 2020 with two singles, including his most recent, “HOLLYWOOD.” In addition to his solo performance career, Harrison is a Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive alum and is pursuing a degree in Vocal Performance from UNL. Meet Harrison and check out his music so you can say you knew him when.
