LINCOLN — The Lied Live Online series continues in July, streaming new concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Friday night, according to a press release. All concerts are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
Latin fusion band Jarana will perform at 7:30 p.m. today.
Daniel Martinez’s solo performance on Lied Live Online in April was well received by audiences, and now he’ll be back joined by Stephen Cantarero, Oscar Rios and Jami Fristo. This Lincoln-based band blends South American, Mexican folk and Latin dance styles, and they’ll be performing with their fusion of sounds of the Andes with acoustic flamenco riffs, rock beats and the salsa flavor of montunos and timbales.
The classical pianist Eric Zuber will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 24.
Eric Zuber is an internationally acclaimed pianist who has thrilled audiences around the world. After making his orchestral debut at the age of 12, Zuber has established himself as one of the leaders of a new generation of American pianists. He’s performed with many of the major orchestras in the US and abroad, and made solo appearances at the Kennedy Center, the Sydney Opera House and many more. He’s also the lead teaching artist at this summer’s Lied Center Piano Academy, taking place online July 19 to 25. Zuber’s Lied Live Online performance will include works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky.
Comedian and Tupperware star Dixie Longate will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.
Dixie Longate is a fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who brings your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. She has been charming audiences off-Broadway and around the country since 2007 with her tales and homespun wisdom as the star of “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party.” Meet Dixie on Lied Live Online, and find out why her show inspired the LA Times to say, “I was laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe!”
Lied Live Online will be dark in August, and will resume as a monthly series beginning in September.
