Lied unveils 2020-21 season

LINCOLN — On Sept. 10 the curtain will rise on a new season at the Lied Center. In many ways, it will be unlike any season in the performing arts center’s 30-year history.
“Perhaps now more than ever before we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” Executive Director Bill Stephan said, “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”
Tickets went on sale July 27 for shows scheduled through Jan. 16, 2021.
Highlights include:
» The heart-pounding rhythms of Step Afrika on Sept. 10.
» The return of Derrick Davis, who starred as the Phantom at the Lied in 2019, for An Evening of Broadway on Oct. 17.
» Side-splitting laughter courtesy of Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party on Oct. 20 to 25.
» The Nebraska premiere of “Wisteria” by Kwame Dawes on Sept. 24.
» Classical pianist Arnaldo Cohen on Oct. 19.
» Holiday cheer from Canadian Brass Christmas on Dec. 3.
As previously announced, all shows scheduled through at least Jan. 16, 2021, will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. In an effort to make it as easy as possible for patrons who are ill or who have been exposed to someone is ill to stay home, the Lied has adopted the most flexible ticketing policy in its history. All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.
Audiences are also invited to create their own season. When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20% on the whole order.
The Lied also announced shows scheduled for all of 2021, which include the Boston Pops, Herbie Hancock, Pilobolus, the American Ballet Theater Studio Company, The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, Paula Poundstone and more. Tickets for those shows will go on sale later this fall.
For a complete listing of performances, ticket information and health and safety policies, visit liedcenter.org.
