Local artist presenting work at Fort Robinson

Western Wildlife Art Show will present its annual show from July 2 to 4 at Fort Robinson State Park’s historic Veterinary Hospital, Soldier Creek Road and U.S. Highway 20, Crawford. North Platte artist Sue Perez will be showing her art at the show, according to a press release.

The Western Wildlife Art Show will open at 9 a.m. on July 2 for the public to view, as well as purchase from any of the artists attending with their fine art. The media present will be sculptures, pottery, paintings, jewelry, photography and glass blowing. A Fort Robinson State Park permit will be required to park nearby. The gallery will be open at no charge for guests to walk through the building. Each artist is required to monitor the current CDC restrictions and may require use of mask and/or hand sanitizer.

The Western Wildlife Art Show is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation under the name Fort Robinson Centennial, Inc. The board is working toward making this show self-sustaining through donations and benefactors. The show has received grants from the Dawes County Travel Board, Coffee Foundation and Kimmel Family. The board is welcoming anyone interested in helping plan this art show, according to a press release.

The 2022 featured artist is Russ Duerksen from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Duerksen and his wife, Rhonda, travel to many shows, and a schedule is available from russduerksenart.com. Duerksen grew up in small towns in South Dakota and worked on his grandparents’ farm. His love of nature began early in life, and he started to draw the animals. Little did he know this would become an obsession and a lifelong ambition. Duerksen has been with the Western Wildlife Art Show for several years.

The board of directors award special artists throughout the weekend. The Chairman’s Choice artist will be the featured artist for next year. Best of Show will be chosen by a judge from outside the show and the People’s Choice will be a selection of art voted on by patrons. Awards will be displayed on July 4.

The sixth annual Children’s Wall of Art contest is on July 3 for children 18 years and younger. Registration includes a small fee for the materials provided for creating a piece of art, on site, with no supervision and only with support from parents. Awards will be presented after judges pick three winners in each age group.

Artists from Nebraska include Vern Friesen from Henderson, Jana Van Housen of Aurora, Loren Goedeken of Hebron, Terry and Steve Bonds, Wade Friedlan all of Scottsbluff, and Perez. South Dakotan artists include Bonnie Brahams of Humboldt, Virginia Coudron of Brookings, Russ Duerksen of Sioux Falls, Terri McTighe of Faith. The Colorado artists include Pam Brown from Akron and Glenna Brissy of Fort Collins. Casey Hunter of Yoder, Wyoming, and new from Wyoming is Orin Yung of Torrington. Terry McCray is joining the show from Lake Havasau City, Arizona, as is Diane Dragowski from Michigan. The press release said the show lost one of its popular artists, Lynn Burnett of Loveland, Colorado, who died in January. His wife, Lorie, will be at the show to present his art.

In 2022 the food vendors on site will be Panhandle Kettle Corn with Isaac and June Ballard and On the Spot Catering with Brenda and Marty Fritzler.

Donations can be sent to Fort Robinson Centennial Inc, P.O. Box 531, Crawford, NE 69339.

The Western Wildlife Art Show has been an annual show since 1973 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

To view past gallery pictures, apply for being a vendor or artist, get involved as a volunteer or board member, go to westernwildlifeartshow.org.

Telegraph staff reportsWestern Wildlife Art Show will present its annual show from July 2 to 4 at Fort Robinson State Park’s historic Veterinary Hospital, Soldier Creek Road and U.S. Highway 20, Crawford. North Platte artist Sue Perez will be showing her art at the show, according to a press release. The Western Wildlife Art Show will open at 9 a.m. on July 2 for the public to view, as well as purchase from any of the artists attending with their fine art. The media present will be sculptures, pottery, paintings, jewelry, photography and glass blowing. A Fort Robinson State Park permit will be required to park nearby. The gallery will be open at no charge for guests to walk through the building. Each artist is required to monitor the current CDC restrictions and may require use of mask and/or hand sanitizer.The Western Wildlife Art Show is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation under the name Fort Robinson Centennial, Inc. The board is working toward making this show self-sustaining through donations and benefactors. The show has received grants from the Dawes County Travel Board, Coffee Foundation and Kimmel Family. The board is welcoming anyone interested in helping plan this art show, according to a press release.The 2022 featured artist is Russ Duerksen from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Duerksen and his wife, Rhonda, travel to many shows, and a schedule is available from russduerksenart.com. Duerksen grew up in small towns in South Dakota and worked on his grandparents’ farm. His love of nature began early in life, and he started to draw the animals. Little did he know this would become an obsession and a lifelong ambition. Duerksen has been with the Western Wildlife Art Show for several years.The board of directors award special artists throughout the weekend. The Chairman’s Choice artist will be the featured artist for next year. Best of Show will be chosen by a judge from outside the show and the People’s Choice will be a selection of art voted on by patrons. Awards will be displayed on July 4.The sixth annual Children’s Wall of Art contest is on July 3 for children 18 years and younger. Registration includes a small fee for the materials provided for creating a piece of art, on site, with no supervision and only with support from parents. Awards will be presented after judges pick three winners in each age group.Artists from Nebraska include Vern Friesen from Henderson, Jana Van Housen of Aurora, Loren Goedeken of Hebron, Terry and Steve Bonds, Wade Friedlan all of Scottsbluff, and Perez. South Dakotan artists include Bonnie Brahams of Humboldt, Virginia Coudron of Brookings, Russ Duerksen of Sioux Falls, Terri McTighe of Faith. The Colorado artists include Pam Brown from Akron and Glenna Brissy of Fort Collins. Casey Hunter of Yoder, Wyoming, and new from Wyoming is Orin Yung of Torrington. Terry McCray is joining the show from Lake Havasau City, Arizona, as is Diane Dragowski from Michigan. The press release said the show lost one of its popular artists, Lynn Burnett of Loveland, Colorado, who died in January. His wife, Lorie, will be at the show to present his art.In 2022 the food vendors on site will be Panhandle Kettle Corn with Isaac and June Ballard and On the Spot Catering with Brenda and Marty Fritzler.Donations can be sent to Fort Robinson Centennial Inc, P.O. Box 531, Crawford, NE 69339.The Western Wildlife Art Show has been an annual show since 1973 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.To view past gallery pictures, apply for being a vendor or artist, get involved as a volunteer or board member, go to westernwildlifeartshow.org.