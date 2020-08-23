The Realtors Land Institute has announced that Koby Rickertsen, broker and owner of Re/Max Home, Farm & Ranch of North Platte was officially granted membership to the organization in July. The Realtors Land Institute provides the experience and resources that are the foundation for land real estate professionals to become the best in the business, according to a press release.
Rickertsen is now among the dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining a group of over 1,300 land specialists. In addition to subscribing to the Realtors code of ethics, RLI members support the standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As a member, Rickertsen now has access to industry knowledge, a network of fellow land professionals and resources to help serve his clients.
Through RLI’s Land University, he will gain expertise through a land real estate education program that offers educational courses and webinars for land professionals.
The Realtors Land Institute confers the accredited land consultant designation to its members who meet its requirements. Rickertsen has already started the process of achieving the ALC designation and is on track to finish the requirements by late 2021. The designation requires over 100 class hours of education, several peer recommendations, sales volume requirements along with numerous other tasks to achieve.
