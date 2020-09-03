Local studio featured in national publication

Keith Howe’s image “Sculpted,” a bridal portrait of Erica Sorenson of Imperial, was featured in Professional Photographer magazine. Keith and Holly Howe were recently one of five studios in the nation included in an article. The article focused on how studios are impacted by and adapting to the COVID-19 crisis. The Howe’s own Photographic Images in North Platte. The Professional Photographer is the official trade publication of Professional Photographers of America and has a circulation of over 30,000 worldwide.