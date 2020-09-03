Local studio featured in national publication

Keith Howe’s image “Sculpted,” a bridal portrait of Erica Sorenson of Imperial, was featured in Professional Photographer magazine. Keith and Holly Howe were recently one of five studios in the nation included in an article. The article focused on how studios are impacted by and adapting to the COVID-19 crisis. The Howe’s own Photographic Images in North Platte. The Professional Photographer is the official trade publication of Professional Photographers of America and has a circulation of over 30,000 worldwide.

 Telegraph staff reports

Keith Howe’s image “Sculpted,” a bridal portrait of Erica Sorenson of Imperial, was featured in Professional Photographer magazine. Keith and Holly Howe were recently one of five studios in the nation included in an article. The article focused on how studios are impacted by and adapting to the COVID-19 crisis. The Howe’s own Photographic Images in North Platte. The Professional Photographer is the official trade publication of Professional Photographers of America and has a circulation of over 30,000 worldwide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.