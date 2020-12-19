Louis Stithem retires from Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors

Filing, however, wasn’t as easy as it should have been.

“When I filed, we had a brand-new county clerk,” Stithem said. “She held on to those filings until the day they were due in Lincoln. So, I had to get my name on the ballot by petition. I called up and down Highway 2 to other principals and people I knew, and they circulated petitions for me. In two days, they had enough signatures.”

He was elected and reelected to the board many times over the next 30-plus years. The only time he was absent from the board was when he decided to vie for a position as Nebraska senator representing the 43rd district in 2004.

“I did that because there were a couple others running that felt community colleges should not have taxing authority,” Stithem said. “That was also the year for me to file for reelection for Mid-Plains, and you cannot not hold two elected positions at the same time.”

Stithem gave up his place on the MPCC Board of Governors but lost the legislative race to Deb Fischer. He had to wait four more years to win back his spot on the board.

Serving on the board allowed Stithem to stay involved with education despite his retirement from the public schools in 1997.