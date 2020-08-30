KEARNEY — From Aug. 20-24 Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Evening of Wishes event as an online fundraiser. Although the format of this year’s event was different, the mission remained the same: Raise crucial funds to help grant the wishes of critically ill children right here in Nebraska.
Thanks to all the generous donors, this event raised over $150,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses in Greater Nebraska, according to a press release from the organization.
Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish has paused granting wishes that involve travel in order to protect the safety and health of our wish kids and their families. But, we have not stopped granting wishes. We continue to grant non-travel wishes like campers, play structures, hot tubs, room redos, playhouses and shopping sprees. Wishes have not stopped because hope is essential, and there are more wishes waiting than ever before. Currently, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has over 143 wishes in progress.
“We are so grateful for everyone who tuned in and donated during this online fundraiser,” said Brigette Young, Make-A-Wish Nebraska president and CEO. “We asked the Greater Nebraska community to rally around wish kids and help raise critical funds that will ensure wishes can be granted as soon as possible, and the community responded. We are very thankful for the support and this just proves we can do extraordinary things together.”
“We would like to give a huge thank you to the Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family and The Home Agency, who pledged a dollar for dollar match up to $50,000 for all gifts received,” the organization wrote in the release. “This pledge helped double donations and helped us achieve our fundraising goal.”
For more information about Make-A-Wish Nebraska, visit nebraska.wish.org.
