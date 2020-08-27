It’s back-to-school season. The transition out of summertime is never easy but one way that you can ease the change is to put together a list of easy, nutritious back to school breakfasts.
Eating breakfast is crucial in order to send kids to school energized and ready to learn. Benefits of eating a healthy breakfast in the morning include more energy, improved concentration, better grades, and maintaining a healthy weight.
Now that it has been established that eating breakfast is important, it is also necessary to note that not all breakfasts are created equal. Better breakfasts include whole grains, protein or dairy and a fruit or vegetable. This will provide youth with sustained energy via complex carbohydrates as well as key vitamins and minerals.
Let’s now review some simple back to school breakfasts that can easily be made before school, that are nutritious, and delicious.
Breakfast ideas
» Berry Good Overnight Oatmeal: For those of you who like to plan ahead, try making overnight oats the night before for an easy grab and go breakfast. Simply add ½ cup of oats, ½ cup of milk, ½ cup of low fat yogurt and ½ cup of fruit to a container. Mix together and place in the fridge for an easy, nutritious breakfast.
» Strawberry Banana Smoothie: A calcium rich breakfast that is great for breakfast on the go is a smoothie. Combine fat free milk, yogurt, frozen fruit and a banana in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy on your child’s way to school for a portable, nutritious breakfast.
» Banana in a Blanket: Portable is truly key on hectic mornings, but when that breakfast also only has three ingredients you know that it is a winner. Banana blankets are a crowd favorite and can easily be taken on the go. Simply lay a tortilla on a plate and spread evenly with peanut butter. Sprinkle cereal (crunchy nugget type or other variety) over peanut butter. Peel a banana and place on tortilla and roll. With whole grains, peanut butter and banana this breakfast is full of long lasting energy, plant based protein and a serving of fruit.
For complete recipes and nutrition information visit food.unl.edu/newsletter/back-school-breakfasts.
