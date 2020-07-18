When I was 7 years old, I had my pen and paper ready to make a list of my friends who would be invited to my birthday party. It would be a swimming party at Cody Park with seven of my best friends.
After the friend list was complete, I had to decide on refreshments. Cake was at the top of my list. I had to narrow it down from a bunch of my favorites, and they had to go with lemonade. My choices to pick from: German chocolate, marble or yellow cake, and they all had to have chocolate frosting.
Next on the list was ice cream. My choices were vanilla or chocolate chip.
We all met at the park by the big slide next to the swimming pool. We went swimming for an hour or two; then my mom and all my aunts would come to the fence and flag us down to let us know the refreshments had arrived.
Everybody sang “Happy Birthday,” we ate our cake and ice cream, and then I got to open presents.
Flash forward to my sweet 16 birthday. That year what was at the top of my list was not ice cream and cake. It was getting my driver’s license. My best friend Jeannette’s birthday was the day after mine. Because sweet 16 is such a special birthday, I decided to make matching dresses for me and Jeannette. They were made out of yellow dotted Swiss, with an Empire waistline and a bow that flowed down the front.
We loaded in the car, wearing our pretty dresses, and went to the DMV at the courthouse to take our tests. We both passed with flying colors. After getting our licenses, we drove around and then had lunch at Dog and Suds. (By the way, Jeannette is still my BBF — birthday buddy forever.)
My 60th birthday was a surprise. I was sitting in the driveway and people just started coming. I wondered why all these people were coming up my driveway and how did they know it was my birthday?
My caregiver Deanna planned it. She sent our invitations and told people not to let me know. It really stumped me. It was a fun evening. And I was so touched that she did that for me and so many people came.
Another momentous birthday was when I turned 65. Jeanie and I planned the event together. Jeanie put an announcement in the newspaper and The Telegraph also put one in.
There were nonstop people from the time it started until it was over. At the end of the day, more than 100 people came to share my special day. One of the best highlights of the day was a phone call from my friend Dave Humm, former Husker football quarterback and NFL legend.
At one point, Jeanie couldn’t keep up with serving the refreshments, and Mayor Dwight Livingston jumped in and helped her.
Jeanie took pictures of everyone that came, and each person wrote me a birthday note.
This year for my 70th birthday, a friend put an announcement in The Telegraph for a card shower and The Telegraph also added an announcement. Already my door is covered with birthday cards and it’s not even my birthday yet.
As you can see, I love birthdays!
