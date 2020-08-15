What most people take for granted, I don’t. Let me tell you why. I have multiple sclerosis. I cannot walk and I don’t have the use of my hands.
Thanks to modern technology, I have a wheelchair that practically drives itself, so I can get around pretty well. Someone straps my hand around the joystick, and I push with all my might. When I am sitting just right in my chair, I can even turn right and I can turn left, but I cannot go backwards I don’t have enough strength to pull the joystick. Driving my chair is literally all I can do with my hand.
How many times a day do you use your hands? Just think about it. How do you read your morning paper? How do make a call on your phone? When you are thirsty how do you get a drink?
I can do all those things; I just do them a little differently. I read my newspaper every morning. One of the CNA’s put a special table across my lap that is big enough for them to open my newspaper. I can read two pages, they come back and turn the page for me.
When my phone rings, I can answer it all by myself and I can make calls by myself too. I have a headset attached to my phone. To make a call, I simply whistle, and I get a dial tone. Then I say someone’s name and the phone dials their number. I can store 60 names in my phone. When I am finished another whistle hangs it up.
The first time I used my phone, I called my brother, Tom. We chatted for a while then he asked, “ How do you hang up?” I whistled to show him how and hung up on him. I called him back and after we had a good laugh, we continued our conversation.
(One of my frustrations when making calls is when I want to order sometimes or call a business, They almost always ask for me to push a number to transfer me to the department I want. I obviously cannot push any buttons.)
I drink a lot of water in a day. In order for me to drink water whenever I want, my brother Tom came up with a clever idea that allowed me to do just that. A jug of water is placed in the back of my chair. An attached tube runs up and around to my shoulder where it is attached with a little clip. Anytime I want a drink, I just put my lips on the tube and get a fresh drink of water
On my other shoulder is my call light. I have a device that looks like a little cushion. When I need assistance I just push down with my chin and it will call the nurses for me.
Sometimes it can get a bit confusing when I have my phone, my call light, and my drinking device on all at the same time.
Obviously, I cannot type my own column, so someone has always come to my room and typed it for me. When the pandemic happened, no one was allowed to come in, That didn’t stop me. Now I make a phone call to Jeanie. Even though we aren’t in the same place at the same time we get it done. I talk and Jeanie types.
Let me end with my favorite quote: “Don’t let what you cannot do keep you from doing what you can.”
