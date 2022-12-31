Mary Hepburn: Look back, then look forward to the new year

I like the end of the year. I like to look back at the fun I had and all the memories made.

I like to look back before I can look forward. A lot of people get to the end of the year with a sigh of relief, look at all the things that went wrong and are glad it’s over.

I am one of those people whose cup is half full and not half empty. I will search for a positive in any situation, and I won’t stop searching until I find it,

And I look with grateful eyes. There is always something beneficial to come out of most situations. You just have to look. You can find it.

Let me give you some advice. Take stock of your attitude. It’s all in how you view the situation.

One of the highlights of 2022 was getting out and attending church again. COVID-19 had stopped me in my tracks. Any kind of socializing was too risky, so I stayed home and stayed safe. Anyone who know me knows that is foreign to my nature. I don’t like to stay put.

The special memories that filled my 2022 were people. I treasure every relationship I have with every friend. Each one is unique, and I am so thankful for their friendship.

My FaceTime calls with far away friends were the treat of my week. Staying in touch with students brightens my days, and looking up and seeing an old friend walk in my door is the best surprise ever.

I loved the beautiful and thoughtful cards I received in 2022. Each one brightened my day.

My world is very different from yours. Although others care for me, I am ultimately responsible for my world. I may sit in a wheelchair and be limited by many factors that dictate what I can and can’t do, but I keep on going and I do it with a smile. I can always find a plethora of blessings and be thankful for each one.

Remember, your attitude is how you view your world. What you see is completely up to you.

I try and live by the words above my bed that I read every morning: Don’t let what you cannot do, keep you from doing what you can.

Here is a little advice that one of my friends shared with me long ago: “Accept the fact that life rarely unfolds the way you want it to. Getting upset when things go wrong is a pure waste of energy. With the right attitude, you can travel a path to something better, no matter what stands in your way.”

Good words to live by.

So as you get ready to greet a New Year, take to heart the lyrics we all sing:

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

And surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

For auld lang syne.

Fondly remember the special moments and those who made them special.

Happy New Year!