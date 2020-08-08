When someone asks me why I do a certain thing, I say that I learned it from my mother. She didn’t have to say a word, I just knew.
It started out early, when my mother would be on the telephone. I know it’s hard to believe that a precocious child like me would be impatient and want her undivided attention. She would give me a stern look that said, “Not now.”
She wasn’t rejecting me; she would respond to me when she was free. The bottom line was not to interrupt.
She taught me by example that it was important to take pride in my appearance. My mother always looked nice no matter where she was. She showed me if you look good you feel good.
All mothers have a standard for their children. If you asked any mother to give you a list of expected behavior for their children, the lists would be almost identical.
The rules I learned from my mom before kindergarten:
1. Take pride in your appearance and always look nice.
2. Be on time.
3. Stand up straight.
4. Don’t interrupt.
5. Say please and thank you.
6. Respect your elders.
7. Finish what you start.
8. Put things back where you found them.
9. If you use the last one — replace it.
10. Wait your turn.
11. Share.
12. Don’t stare or point.
13. If you don’t understand, just ask.
14. Never make fun of anyone.
15. Be helpful.
16. Chew with your mouth closed.
17. Wash your hands.
Rule number 12 says don’t stare. My mother taught me if you don’t understand, just ask. Because I need a wheelchair to get around, sometimes curious children will look and wonder why I have to use a wheelchair. One day while shopping in the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, a child stopped and asked why I needed to be in a wheelchair. Before I could answer, her mother jerked her hand and told her, “Don’t bother the lady.”
I wish the little girl’s mother had encouraged her to “just ask,” like my mom taught me.
All of the things on the list, I learned not with words, but by example. My mother was a doer. She didn’t ask if you needed help; she watched and knew and then would simply come alongside and help. She never raised her voice or made me feel small. She was the epitome of kindness. She would never make fun of anyone and was always the first to say thank you and tell others of a job well done. She was never late for anything, and in her home everything had a place.
I can feel my mother’s approval when I look around my room and everything is in its place just like she taught me. (My caregivers tell me not to look around because I will find something that needs straightened or put away, just like my mom.)
My mother has been gone for 16 years, I feel her presence and hear her kind words. What an influence she had on me. She would be pleased with who I am today.
