Birthday wishes started trickling in nine days before my 70th birthday on July 21 and they haven’t stopped yet. The highlight was the day I got 40 cards. I never thought I would be at a loss for words, but you have moved me and made me feel wonderful. I am humbled and thankful.
Who would have thought that when I took over the church page almost 26 years ago that I would have so many devoted readers? I am over the moon with joy. As I look around my room, I have cards in every nook and cranny. We started hanging them on the door, then put them up on the closet doors, then the shelves filled with cards, as did the side of my dresser. We even put them up on the door jambs.
One day the CNAs stared putting them on the walls. They thought I would not be happy about that, but they were wrong. I loved being surrounded by all my cards.
When it all started nine days ago, I cut out every return address label, planning to write back to each person who took the time to send me a card. But 219 cards later and still coming, I knew that wasn’t going to happen.
My brother, Tom, kiddingly suggested I open one card a day, but I was too eager to read every card. In fact, one evening, I was in bed and still hadn’t opened all the cards that had arrived that day. There was a shift change, and some cards hadn’t been opened yet.
There were homemade cards, funny cards, sentimental cards and even thank-you cards, and from people of all ages. One card came from a reader who was 98 years old.
Lots of cards had messages that started with “You don’t know me, but I feel like I know you. I have been a faithful reader for years.”
I had cards from brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews, caregivers, students and friends from all over the United States and Canada.
People wrote messages that I often wrote just the right thing at just the right time. They felt as though the column was written just for them.
One reader commented that I used grace and thankfulness to turn things around and make their day brighter. Some cards were signed by whole families, and others were from local churches and church groups.
All of you have turned the tables on my birthday and offered me blessings and touched me to my very core. I was moved by your words and amazed that you would take the time to sit down and write in celebration of my special day. And it certainly was special because of you.
I want each one of you to know how very honored I am to be a small part of your life. You have all been a blessing to me.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your kind words, your friendship and your love. But please remember that God is my editor and what I have always done is take what Jesus has given me and put it into words. I will forever strive to be an example of how we each need to live our lives with what God has handed us and do it with grace.
P.S. When 2 o’clock came and it was time to write my column, I told Jeanie to write the headline first because my thoughts were racing around in my head. I didn’t want to forget anything. I had so many things in my brain and they all came spilling out. I wrote this column in record time. My Telegraph editor will be surprised that this column arrived so early. It was just pure joy!
