RESTON, Va. — For the ﬁrst time since Family, Career and Community Leaders of America was founded in 1945, members competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition events virtually, according to an FCCLA press release.
Nearly 3,000 FCCLA members from across the country participated in STAR events this past June.
All STAR event competitors were recognized for their accomplishments at FCCLA’s Virtual National Leadership Conference in July. The events are competitive and completed individually or as a team. STAR Events allow students to compete individually or as a team, allowing participants demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers or communities; research the topic; and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change.
Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. STAR events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and Career Pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century, according to the FCCLA. In order to advance to the national level in a STAR event, members ﬁrst compete at their district and state levels.
The following STAR medals were presented to Maxwell FCCLA members in their STAR Event categories at the 2020 Virtual National Leadership Conference:
Level I (Grades 7-8)
» Laynee Boltz and Lisselle Lucas, Chapter in Review Display — Gold medal, national top 10: second place.
Level II (Grades 9-10)
» Jea Simspon, Public Policy Advocate — Gold medal, national top 10: third place.
» Breanna Francescato, Teach and Train — Silver medal, national top 10: ninth place.
» Rachel Vedder, Chapter Service Project Porbolio — Silver medal.
Joree Cumming and Megan Boots, Interpersonal Communications — Silver medal.
Level III (Grades 11-12)
Kaycee Boltz and Jordan Miller, Promote and Publicize FCCLA! — Silver medal.
Janie Summer, Kenzie Vedder and Zoe Francescato, Interpersonal Communications — Bronze medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.