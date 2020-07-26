McCOOK — McCook Community College business instructor Janet Stalder has been named postsecondary teacher of the year by the Association for Career and Technical Education of Nebraska. The announcement at the ACTEN Virtual Symposium 2020.
Throughout her career, she has taught a variety of business classes including accounting, business and technology and computer science.
“Janet is an outstanding professional, mentor, teacher and colleague. She is an outstanding leader of career and technical education at the college, community and state level,” said Jean Condon, MCC division chair. “She is one of the finest examples of a true professional in higher education.”
Stalder has participated in numerous “Put the Teacher to Work” initiatives and has interned in a wide variety of practical business settings to gain insights that she can share with her students to better prepare them for the workplace and their careers.
She was instrumental in creating and implementing a college placement agency and a temporary employment services agency. The temporary employment services agency allowed local business temporary office assistance. This exposure for the students proved to be invaluable as the students experience first-hand what happens in the business setting and allows them to bring back a wealth of knowledge to the classroom. Through Phi Beta Lambda, a college placement agency was created to assist students in obtaining employment upon graduation.
“She is a truly exceptional educator who is ceaselessly passionate about her career as a professional in the classroom and in the community,” said Charmane Macomber, a former student. “She is a wonderful leader who does an incredible job of guiding career and technical education students not only at the college level but also at the state level.”
