McCook Community College Theatre and Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association have announced online auditions for a virtual presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Virtual auditions will be done online Sept. 2-4, with virtual callbacks Sept. 5 and 6 via Google Meet. To sign up for auditions, complete the online form located on the auditions page on the MCC Theatre page at mpcc.edu/mcctheatre/auditions.
Actors will be contacted via email with your audition link. Those auditioning will need access to internet, and a device with a camera and microphone.
College students and community members are encouraged to audition. The production may employ cross-gender casting for many roles as there will be doubling. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
There will be live-streaming performances at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 21 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
“Virtual productions have swept the country as theatre companies are exploring new territory to reach their audiences safely,” said MCC Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman, who will direct the production.
Hardiman, who just completed an online production of Jack Helbig’s “Thinking of Her …” included a national cast and was mentioned in the Chicago Reader.
“Working on a virtual presentation was a fantastic experience. It was neat to be able to work with performers across the United States, while creating a production that could be seen worldwide,” said Rachel Gordine, cast member of “Thinking of Her” and SWNCTA board member. “
“All this from the comfort and safety of my own home. The great thing about theatre is that it pushes boundaries and is constantly evolving and becoming innovative. It was a pleasure to be included in a production that did just that.”
This collaboration will be the first Hardiman has done with SWNCTA which brings a wealth of resources to the production.
“I believe this is a wonderful opportunity for both MCC and SWNCTA to work together to produce this classical Christmas story,” said Gene Weedin, SWNTA president.
Hardiman has taught theatre for nearly two decades and with 15 years-experience running a professional theatre in Chicagoland. He has adapted this version of Dickens’ original for the virtual stage. Adapter, deviser and author, Hardiman has developed, produced and directed multiple works for performance.
