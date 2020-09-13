McCook Community College hosting POW/MIA remembrance

McCook Community College will host a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony Friday in conjunction with National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The event is open to the public, and military veterans are encouraged to attend.
Activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the college’s flagpole then will move to the north side of McMillen Hall where students will speak with vets in groups of four to five. In case of inclement weather, discussions will be moved to the Student Union. The event is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m.
“McCook Community College appreciates the sacrifices of our American servicemen and women, and this is a way to pay our respects to both prisoners of war and those missing in action,” said Brian Obert, area dean of student life. “Veterans and community members are invited to join us to help honor POWs/MIAs and share personal accounts with our students.”
The Bridge to Success students and students in one section of the College Success class are helping to coordinate the ceremony.
A POW/MIA flag will fly between the American and Nebraska flags on the MCC campus throughout the day as well as at the North Platte Community College North Campus and Mid-Plains Community College campuses in Broken Bow, Ogallala and Valentine.
