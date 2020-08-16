McCOOK — McCook Community College has announced its three top academic awards for 2020. These awards are normally presented at Honors Convocation, but were postponed this year because of the coronavirus. Karleigh Kleinknecht of Cozad was announced as the winner of the MCC Presidential Award, Ethan Wilcox of McCook received the Vice President of Instruction Award and Adelina Wilcox of McCook received the Vice President of Student Services Award.
Karleigh Kleinknecnt, who was a pitcher on the softball team, received MCC’s top award, the Presidential Award, given annually to an outstanding student who has excelled in academics, leadership and service to the college and community.
“Karleigh is not only an outstanding student who has maintained a high grade-point average for both years at MCC, but she is just a great person to be around,” said a letter of nomination.
Because of her high GPA, she was eligible to join Phi Theta Kappa and jumped right in to help with the annual Purple Out for Epilepsy Awareness hosted during one of her team’s softball games. She also took on roles as a student ambassador, tutor in the Learning Commons and student worker for her biology teacher and residence hall assistant. As a student ambassador, Kleinknecnt encouraged recruits to get involved and was always happy to help answer any questions they may have had.
“While Karleigh had set tutor hours, she was always willing to be ‘on call’ as well. She came to the Learning Commons on less than an hour’s notice to help a student who was asking for her,” said a learning commons staff member. “She also took on remote tutoring in the midst of the changes on campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She was willing to help any student with any subject,” said a letter of nomination.
When an MCC faculty member had health concerns arise about the time that remote learning was implemented, Kleinknecnt stepped up to help the instructor and even attended class Zoom meetings to keep her on top of what students were working on.
Kleinknecnt was also a student worker for the MCC biology department. This connection allowed her to start a Friday morning biology study group. She came to the Learning Commons every Friday morning, spread the word to students, and talked to the instructor about what students were working on each week.
“Karleigh has been an important member of the residence hall staff team, providing guidance and support for all students (on and off campus). She was committed to building community, fostering diversity, and living the MCC mission,” said a nomination letter.
Kleinknecnt took the lead coordinating a dodgeball tourney as a fundraiser for her Lady Indian softball team and also participated in Fellowship for Christian Athletes.
Ethan Wilcox was named winner of the Vice President of Instruction Award, given to an outstanding student who has excelled in the classroom and demonstrated a commitment to continued academic achievement.
Wilcox, majoring in molecular and biomedical biology, was also a regular in the Learning Commons.
“He wasn’t just there for social time or to drink coffee; he was there to study! You could count on him to be there every morning by 8:30 a.m.,” said his letter of nomination.
When Wilcox wasn’t busy with his own homework and studying, he would tutor his peers and eventually became known as “the guy who’s really smart at math and science.”
He was one of two representatives at MCC for the PTK All-USA Nebraska Team. This program is widely recognized as the most prestigious academic honor for students seeking an associate degree or credential. Students are selected for their intellectual rigor, academic achievement, leadership and civic growth, and for extending their educational experiences to better themselves, their schools and their surrounding communities.
“Ethan is an outstanding student who has excelled in the classroom and demonstrated a commitment to continued academic achievement,” said a letter of nomination.
Adelina Wilcox received the Vice President of Student Services Award, which is awarded each year to an outstanding student leader who has demonstrated a commitment to co-curricular achievement.
“I strongly believe that you would struggle to find a student more deserving of the VP of Student Services Award than Adelina. I can vouch for her academic dedication as well as her role as a valuable member in volunteer work, campus activities, and community functions,” said a letter of nomination.
Wilcox impacts the PTK chapter of Eta Omicron and MCC both inside and outside the classroom. She is an excellent student, often bringing insightful questions to the PTK members regarding the PTK Hallmark writing projects and campus activities.
“More than getting work finished and out of the way, she strives to understand and apply the material to daily life while keeping the chapter on track. She is always prompt and insightful with her duties as the PTK President — duties she takes very seriously with great follow-through skills,” said a letter of nomination.
In that role, she attended every chapter and officer meeting, while spearheading committees for the annual Pink Out for Breast Cancer awareness, the campus Trunk or Treat event, planning fundraisers for national convention and most importantly, ensuring a strong commitment to the other officers and chapter members in chapter projects and activities.
She was also one of two representatives at MCC for the PTK All-USA Nebraska Team. On a community level, she leads a group of about 15 youth which includes weekly lessons, a mission trip to Parmalee Indian Reservation, and directing a Christmas program.
“She fully embodies all the traits you are looking for in a scholarship recipient. Adelina carries over the communication skills learned from youth group leader to PTK President with flexibility and creativity,” said a letter of nomination.
