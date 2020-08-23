The Board of Directors for International Sensor Systems, Inc. has announced Gary Bales as the new president and chief executive officer for the company. Bales will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join ISSI’s board of directors.
ISSI is a custom electronics manufacturer located in Aurora. The company was founded in 1973 and manufactures custom electronic circuits for the industrial, medical and commercial marketplaces.
Bale, a McCook native, holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. He has over 20 years of experience in a broad range of disciplines including operations management, engineering management, product development and sales across multiple industries including medical, automotive, storage, agricultural and office furniture manufacturing. His manufacturing experience includes electronics, metal fabrication, injection molding, composite production, assembly and testing, among others. He and his wife, Michelle, live near Staplehurst and have five children: Abigail, Hannah, Emma, Madelyn and Jaxon.
