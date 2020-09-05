Men in the Gap will be hosting their monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
They will be hosting a special guest speaker, Harlan Anderson. Anderson is employed as an electrician for the Union Pacific Railroad. Harlan is a born again Christian and is very active in his church, men’s groups and jail ministries. According to the press release, Anderson has a great testimony and is a prayer warrior.
All men in the area are invited to join them for a full breakfast, fellowship, praise, worship, testimony and small group prayer, and are also welcome to bring a friend, son, grandson, neighbor or someone they thing might benefit from this group of men.
A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call Vern Sharp at 308-650-9880.
