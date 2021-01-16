‘Mental Health in Communities of Color’ to air Jan. 28

LINCOLN — Shared cultural experiences can play a role in mental health. Family connections, values, music and reliance on community and religious networks can be great sources of strength and support in communities of color.

NET is hosting its third virtual “WELL BEINGS” online event, “Mental Health in Communities of Color,” at 4 p.m. Jan. 28, at netNebraska.org/wellbeings. This is a free virtual event and registration is not required.

“Mental Health Communities of Color” includes a panel of experts who are on the frontlines of providing care and understanding for youth who struggle with mental health issues that may lead to suicide. In Nebraska, the youth suicide rate is higher than the national average, and a leading cause of death for 10 to 24 year olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virtual event will feature personal stories from young adults, as well as practical skills and information that students, parents, teachers and others who care for young people can use to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

NET announcer/reporter William Padmore will moderate the virtual discussion.

Panelists include Miguel Estevez, PLMHP, PLADC, Friendship House, Grand Island and Dr. Charmayne Adams, University of Nebraska at Omaha.