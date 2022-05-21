 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michelle Cummings joins Gateway Realty

Michelle Cummings has been added to the residential sales team at Gateway Realty.

“Michelle’s goal is to provide hard work and dedication to every detail of your real estate transaction,” a press release from the company said.

Cummings began her career as a cosmotologist, providing over 20 years of hands-on customer service.

Cummings helps out on the family farm with a son and a daughter and four “bonus sons” with her husband, Mitch. She recently added a daughter-in-law and her first grandson to the family.

