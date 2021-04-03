Miss Swedish days hosts Daddy-Daughter Dance

Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen of Hershey hosted her third annual Daddy-Daughter Dance in Hershey on Saturday night. The event brought in over 200 guests. The couples enjoyed supper, dancing, and pictures. The event raised over $2000 for the Hershey TeamMates Chapter. Pictured are, from left, Alli Thompson, Miss Sandhills Outstanding Teen; Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte’s Outstanding Teen; Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen; and Calie Troyer, Ogallala Roundup Rodeo Queen.