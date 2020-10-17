Motorcycle club hosting poker run to benefit local veterans

The American Veteran’s Motorcycle Club National Charter Chapter in North Platte is hosting its 2020 Veterans Poker Run on Saturday.

All proceeds go to benefit local veterans, according to a press release from the organization. The event will go on, rain snow, sleet or shine. Registration is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kickstands are up at 11:45 p.m. and they are expecting the last vehicles to be in by 5 p.m.

The ride will begin at the Lincoln Highway RV Park at 4684 W. Rodeo Road, with stops in paxton, Ogallala, Sutherland and North Platte. There is an alternate route in case of inclement weather.

The cost is $20 per driver, $10 per extra hand. Poker hands include cover charge and meal. All vehicles are welcomes and costumes are encouraged, the release said.

After returning to the RV park there will be pulled pork sandwiches, sides, entertainment, a silent auction, a raffle, contests, 50/50, cash bar. The band Strings Attached will perform.

For more information, contact Ben at 308-530-7474 or Lee at 308-520-6161.