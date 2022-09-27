Movie night to aid cancer research

Three Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture students have organized a movie night in front of Ag Hall on Oct. 5 with proceeds benefitting cancer research.

NCTA Aggie students Bianca Reyes, Cody Flint, and Heath Roberson have coordinated a community benefit with a classic Western film for October’s breast cancer awareness month.

"The Cowboys" featuring John Wayne will be showing at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“John Wayne is arguably the best Western movie actor of all time so who wouldn’t want to watch the king of the Western stars in another great one. I know I sure can’t wait,” Roberson said.

Movie night is open to the public, with freewill donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, said Heath Roberson, an agribusiness and irrigation technology major from Kansas.

“You can park your pickup truck or car at the field or bring a lawn chair and blanket and sit right there in the grass,” Roberson said. “We will provide popcorn, candy, and an assortment of drinks to attendees.”

Free will donations and all proceeds are going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“We have chosen to set up freewill donations so that we don’t keep anyone from being able to attend,” Roberson adds. “But also, those who want to, can give money to a great cause.”

For more details or to make online gifts to the BCRF, go to bcrf.org.