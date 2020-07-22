Mid-Plains Community College will host Registration Days on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August.
The events, which will give prospective students opportunities to sign up for classes and receive information needed to begin coursework in the fall, will be hosted by the college’s campuses in North Platte and McCook.
Registration Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Aug. 11 in McCook and July 30 and Aug. 13 in North Platte. Students will have the opportunity to choose a morning session beginning at 8 a.m., or an afternoon session beginning at 1 p.m.
Health measures will be followed, and participants will be required to wear masks during the events.
Students will be able to take placement tests, if needed, and representatives will be on hand to answer questions about class scheduling, financial aid, payment expectations, bookstores, career services, advising, library services, student success/tutors, disability services, student life, student organizations and campus housing.
“We know that this ‘onboarding process’ is important to the future success of our students,” said Mindy Hope, MPCC area director of recruiting and admissions. “Rather than having students simply sign up for classes, they and their families will get a comprehensive overview of our student services, facilities and overall culture. They will be provided with the tools needed for an optimal experience both inside and outside the classroom at MPCC.”
Although not mandatory, parents are also encouraged to be part of Registration Days. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at campus.mpcc.edu/ICS/RSVP/Registration_Days.jnz. More information is available by calling 800-658-4308, ext. 3609.
