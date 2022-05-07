MPCC dual credit rate drops to $46 per credit hour

Mid-Plains Community College is offering a $70 per credit hour discount for dual credit classes for the 2022-23 academic year. The savings will bring the cost of tuition and fees to $46 per credit hour.

Dual credit classes are typically taught in the high schools by qualified instructors. They provide a head start on a college education by counting toward both high school and college credits simultaneously.

More information about the dual credit program is available at mpcc.edu/admissions/early-entry-high-school-students.php or by contacting Knopick at knopickp@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3639, or Kayla Thurman at thurmank@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3607.