MPCC honors two employees with You Rock Awards

Two employees have been recognized with You Rock Awards from Mid-Plains Community College.

Kim Zwickl, employee benefits specialist, and Kim Maciejewski, purchasing and payroll specialist, were honored for demonstrating exemplary internal customer service.

They were nominated for the award by colleague Sharon Brown, accounts payable specialist. Brown said Zwickl and Maciejewski were deserving of the recognition based on the many hours they spent working on the college’s new web-based interface, J1Web Employee, for the past 16 months.

“Their time included data cleanup, data setup and reworking board policies and payment structures in order to correlate a new pay period for all employees,” Brown said. “They continually coordinated with human resources, information technology services and administration on each process and assisted with writing new forms to make sure that all necessary tasks for implementation were addressed timely and in the proper order.”

Brown felt Zwickl and Maciejewski’s dedication to training once the system was in place should also be commended.

“We watched them stretch outside of their comfort zone to teach and train every one of our employees in the use of the new J1Web Employee,” Brown said. “I continue to see them work one-on-one with each person who calls with additional questions. I feel they should be recognized for the amount of time they spent on this project — over and above their normal workload.”

Zwickl and Maciejewski were honored Wednesday afternoon in the North Platte Community College North Campus Welcome Center, surrounded by their colleagues. They received certificates and commemorative rocks for their efforts.