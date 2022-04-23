MPCC hosting commencements, pinning ceremony

Mid-Plains Community College is hosting commencement ceremonies for its students in North Platte and McCook, as well as a pinning ceremony for its North Platte Associate Degree nursing program on May 13.

All events are free and open to the public.

The pinning ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

The commencement ceremony in North Platte will start at 3 p.m.

A livestream of both events will be available at npccknights.com/watch_live.

The McCook ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center, 401 East M St., in McCook. Those unable to attend in person can view a livestream at mccindians.com/watchlive.

The following students will be recognized at the pinning ceremony:

Benkelman

Nicole Rauch.

Callaway

Alexis Springer.

Elsie

Jessica Williams.

Gothenburg

Brittany Masters.

Hershey

Sara Hubbard.

Maxwell

Emily Collins.

McCook

Brandi White.

North Platte

Karen Anthony, Andrea Clouatre, Jalissa Falcon, Della McDole, Scarlett Mijares, Stephanie Owino, Emma Schrotberger, Kelsie Trosper, Braidyn Vierra, Kaylee Yonkers.

Ogallala

Katie Epps, Bryon Purdy, Caroline Swoboda.

Stapleton

Morgan Klosen, DeLynn Kay Myers.

Stratton

Shelly Wallace.