MPCC names nursing students of the month

Karen Anthony and Ansley Wood have been selected as Mid-Plains Community College’s Nursing Students of the Month for April.

Anthony represents the second-year class, and Wood is a first-year nursing student. Both were nominated for the recognition by their instructors.

Karen Anthony

Anthony currently lives in North Platte with her husband, Bryar Anthony. She graduated from Hobbton High School in Newton Grove, North Carolina, in 2016. In May she will earn an Associate Degree in nursing from MPCC.

“Karen is always positive regardless of what she is facing,” nurse educator Nicole Kissinger said. “She is a pleasure to be around, and she takes excellent care of her patients.”

Anthony said she chose MPCC because it was local, had great instructors and provided a wonderful facility for clinicals.

“I’d highly recommend MPCC to anyone considering going into the nursing field,” Anthony said. “The nursing faculty has believed in me since day one and has been a major contributor to my success as a nurse.”

Anthony plans to work as a registered nurse at Great Plains Health after graduation. When not studying, she can be found traveling, enjoying outdoor activities, spending time with her golden retriever and weightlifting.

Ansley Wood

Wood is from Wallace, graduating from Wallace High School in 2018. Her parents are Shaun and Lisa Spangler of Arthur.

She opted to attend MPCC because of its location and affordability.

“I enjoy attending MPCC because I’m able to get a good education while being close to home,” Wood said. “The nursing instructors have truly made me feel like they want me to succeed. When I got COVID early in the program, they were extremely helpful in getting me caught back up when I returned.”

Wood is on track to graduate from Mid-Plains in the spring of 2023. After that, she wants to continue her education, earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and work in a rural hospital as a trauma or operating room nurse.

Outside of college, Wood enjoys spending time with her family and boyfriend, and roping.