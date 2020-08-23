Mid-Plains Community College is offering two of the classes needed to obtain a substitute teaching certificate from the Nebraska Department of Education.
Issues of unity and diversity fulfills the human relations training requirement while intro to professional education can be applied to the professional education course requirement.
The classes are available through any MPCC campus location.
Classroom sessions are scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. MT in Ogallala and Imperial and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. CT in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow and Valentine.
Those interested in pursuing the classes offered through MPCC can contact advising@mpcc.edu, call 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook, or any community campus for more information or to register.
